Men’s Basketball Preview: McNeese State

The Cyclones’ Last Time Out

Iowa State was blown out of the water by Iowa. The Hawkeyes took it to the Cyclones 75-56. Rebrecca led all scorers with 22 points while shooting 9/11 from the field. Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones with 12 points off the bench. All this happened while Iowa played without their best player Kris Murray. Just was not a good night for the pumpkin pushers.

McNeese State Last Time Out

McNeese State has been in the state since Friday night. Where they traveled to Cedar Falls to take on Northern Iowa and they came away with a 52-49 victory. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cowboys as they improve to 3-6 while also picking up their first win on the road on the season.

Player to Watch

Christian Shumate is the one to watch here. He is the leading scorer for the Cowboys. He was hampered a bit with foul trouble against UNI so he most certainly will be looking to make an impact tonight against Iowa State. He has scored 20 points and pulled down over 10 rebounds twice this season.

Pick 3

Iowa State does score more than 0 points in the first 5 minutes Iowa State controls the boards We see Eli King in this game

What Will Happen

There isn’t much to cover here. Iowa State needs to have a get-right game and finish out this slate of non-conference games on a high note and a massive momentum swing. That starts today. It needs to be fueled by defensive fundamentals and good shots on the offensive side of the ball. We know this team will have a hard time scoring but their is no reason for them to be owned on the defensive end of the floor. Iowa State should win this one comfortably.

Iowa State - 67

McNeese State - 50