Internet Reacts: Brock Purdy Takes Down Tom Brady

Brock Purdy became the only QB to beat Tom Brady in his first career start. His day included 16/21 Comp/Att, 185 Pass Yards, 3 total TD and a 134 passer rating. While Iowa State fans all over were buzzing during the performance. So was the internet. Let’s take a look at the best tweets during Brock Purdy’s performance.

Brock Purdy is the 1st quarterback to beat Tom Brady in his 1st career start.



Feels pretty relevant... pic.twitter.com/cRNxsgojyt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2022

Brock Purdy’s dad getting emotional watching him in his first career start

pic.twitter.com/sPb2fkdSrK — PFF (@PFF) December 11, 2022

Brock Purdy to Tom Brady todaypic.twitter.com/K749tK0CD4 — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) December 11, 2022

Brock Purdy Chants this team is unbelievable #FTTB pic.twitter.com/S1Hut5ni6D — Emmanuel Basulto (@emmanuelbasulto) December 11, 2022

MR. IRRELEVANT!



Brock Purdy ATTS +700 ✅ pic.twitter.com/hHHHyqJonx — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) December 11, 2022

Brock Purdy in college vs Brock Purdy in the NFL pic.twitter.com/mHLtK3HVoI — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 11, 2022

QBs facing Tom Brady in their first career starts are 0-6 all-time



Brock Purdy: pic.twitter.com/HcXoWKBxHZ — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) December 11, 2022

What a moment. @brockpurdy13 and his family following his first career win as a starter. pic.twitter.com/ztxXSFE84q — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2022