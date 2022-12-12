The Mid-Morning Dump: Brock Purdy Dominates Brady and the Buccaneers

Iowa State Athletics

MCNEESE TAKEN DOWN. The Cyclones rebounded with a blowout win.

LADIES BACK ON TRACK. They destroyed a feisty Jacksonville team.

THANK YOU SWIMMING AND DIVING. They beat Iowa to secure the CyHawk Trophy.

FOOTBALL ROSTER CHANGES. Follow along with the roster here.

CYHAWK LOSS. Everything Otz said following the debacle in Iowa City.

LIKE A HAWK. The Cyclones picked up a new HS commitment.

TRANSFER! Standford RB Arlen Harris Jr. is joining the Cyclones.

Around The Country

BIG COCK BROCK. What a performance from the young man in his first career start.

Brock Purdy becomes the first quarterback to win while making first NFL start against Tom Brady. Previous QBs were 0-6.



Purdy: 16-21 for 185 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT. Also ran a TD.



49ers win, 35-7.



Photo: AP pic.twitter.com/1Min3sZnvQ — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) December 12, 2022

Brock Purdy's dad watching his son



What a moment



(via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/gsM4k3Y4Nr — ESPN (@espn) December 11, 2022

NFL WEEK 14 GRADES. Only 4 weeks left folks.

NFL POWER RANKINGS. Headed into Week 15.

THE DETROIT LIONS. Are squarely in the playoff picture after win over Vikings.

BAD FLAG. The Dolphins didn’t like a roughing the passer call in loss to Chargers.

PLAYOFF PICTURE. Is starting to crystalize in the NFL.

HEISMAN. Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy.

PAUL SILAS. The legendary player and coach passed at 79.

NBA CINDERELLA. Which NBA Cinderella Story is worth paying attention to?

MLB RUMORS. Lots of big free-agents still out there.

CHRIS BEARD ARRESTED. On charges of domestic violence.