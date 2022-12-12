Cyclones fall to 14th in AP Poll

Following a loss to Iowa and a win over Jacksonville Bill Fennelly and the Iowa State Cyclones tumbled four spots and check-in at No. 14.

POLL ALERT: Kansas enters women's AP Top 25 for first time since 2013, UCLA into top 10; South Carolina remains No. 1.



South Carolina remains atop the poll, as the top five sees no change from a week ago.

Iowa State remains the highest-ranked Big 12 team, with Baylor (18th), Kansas (22nd), and Oklahoma (24th). This is the first time the Jayhawks have appeared in the AP Top 25 since January 14th, 2013. Texas and Kansas State each received votes.

Villanova remained 25th to set up a top-25 matchup when the Wildcats and Cyclones meet on Sunday, December 18th at the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut (2:30, ESPN or ESPN2).