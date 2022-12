Lea and Aiden are joined by Iowa State volleyball legend Eleanor Holthaus to look back on her career as a Cyclone, what ISU meant to her, her favorite memories, we call Aiden’s sister who idolizes Eleanor, and we draft our favorite Christmas movies. Lea and Aiden recap the week in ISU sports, it’s a Cyclone state, we pick our Cyclones of the Week and close out with phone-a-friend.

Be sure to check it out wherever you find podcasts!