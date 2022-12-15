 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Purdy Thursday

He’s back!

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

SWIMMING AND DIVING SCHOOL Iowa State picks up a few weekly honors.

PURDY DAY Brock Purdy is back in action tonight.

ALL-AMERICAN, TYLER PERKINS The ISU punter earns a freshman All-American nod.

NEW QB COACH? The Cyclones will be looking for a new QB coach.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

NOT FAIR Bol Bol is a cheat code.

BOWL SZN Here’s what to know about bowl season.

