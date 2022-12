Internet Reacts: Brock Purdy Helps 49ers Secure NFC West

Brock Purdy had another successful night in his second start for the 49ers. This time he helped the team secure the NFC West title and a spot in the playoffs. Same dance as last week, let’s take a look at some of the best from the internet!

BROCK PURDY LEADS THE NINERS TO THE NFC WEST TITLE pic.twitter.com/V06YkHXrfL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2022

Brock Purdy to George Kittle again! pic.twitter.com/6nv9GTUoVI — Matthias Schwartzkopf (@MatthiasWRNL) December 16, 2022

Brock Purdy to George Kittle for a touchdown! pic.twitter.com/FK51YwVdsq — Matthias Schwartzkopf (@MatthiasWRNL) December 16, 2022

"He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had."



Kyle Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy. pic.twitter.com/Ib7hFRgwyy — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 16, 2022

Never forget Brock Purdy singing Friends in Low Places at Outlaws back in the spring pic.twitter.com/AStfjQqW3i — Andrew (@Ajohnson_45) December 16, 2022

Brock Purdy’s second start:



♦️ 17/26 Comp/Att

♦️ 217 Pass Yards

♦️ 2 TD

♦️ NFC West title



Mr. Relevant pic.twitter.com/jZCWR2rFYj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 16, 2022

Players in the Super Bowl Era to have a 115+ Passer Rating & 2+ Pass TD in their 1st 2 Career Starts:



Brock Purdy.



That’s it.



Data via @pfref pic.twitter.com/bKC6BU02pf — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) December 16, 2022

Brock Purdy since Jimmy G injury:



♦️ 69% completion percentage

♦️ 612 passing yards

♦️ 7 total TDs (1 INT)

♦️ 108.8 passer rating pic.twitter.com/kku7ZIQVza — PFF (@PFF) December 16, 2022