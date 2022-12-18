Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Villanova

Last Time Out

Iowa State handled Jacksonville before their seven-day break, 84-50.

The 14th-ranked Cyclones were led as always by Ashley Joens, as she poured in 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Joens now sits 4th all-time in Big 12 history for career points. Stephanie Soares wasn’t far behind with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Emily Ryan got hers as she scored 9 points while dishing out 7 assists.

About Villanova

Villanova is currently ranked 25th in the AP Poll, while they sit at 9-2 on the season. Their two losses came to the hands of No. 18 Baylor and No. 16 Creighton, respectfully.

The Wildcats are an efficient team, scoring .93 points per possession (24th in the country). They also only turn the ball over 10.1 times per contest, trailing only Colorado State in Division I.

They also rank 51st in the country in effective field goal percentage at 50.7%. Rebounding-wise, they are inside the top third in the country in both offensive and defensive rebounds.

Defensively, Villanova has struggled to get stops at times. Granted, they like to push the ball and make it a track meet. This one is going to be played at 100 miles an hour.

Opponent Player to Watch

Maddie Siegrist has been awesome for the Wildcats so far this season. Scoring 27.4 points per game, she is amongst the best players in the country. Siegrist does it efficiently as well, making nearly 54% of her shots including nearly 43% from beyond the arc. At 6 foot 1 inch, she is a very comparable player to Ashley Joens. It will make for a great battle between the two.

What Will Happen

Iowa State picks up a big win. “Villanova, HOVA, hell the Wu-Tang Clan can’t even contain the Clones. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 86

Villanova University - 81

Pick Three

The over hits. Ashley Joens wins the small forward battle. Emily Ryan comes up in the clutch.

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (#14) (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Villanova (#25) (7-2, 1-1 Big East)

Where: Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, Connecticut

When: Sunday, December 18th, 2022 - 2:30 pm

TV: ESPN Talent: Dave O’Brien, Carolyn Peck

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast