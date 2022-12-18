Men’s Basketball Preview: Western Michigan

The Cyclones’ Last Time Out

Iowa State got right in a big way against McNeese State, walking away with a 77-40 victory. Jazz Kunc led the way for the Cyclones, dropping 21 points to go with 8 rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur continued to shoot well, dropping 15 on 3-7 shooting from deep.

Western Michigan State Last Time Out

Western Michigan dropped a 62-56 contest at home to UIC (University of Illinois-Chicago) on December 10th. They were led by Tafari Simms, the 6’6” senior forward, with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Jefferson Monegro also added 9 points in a losing effort.

Player to Watch

Senior guard Lamar Norman Jr. is a feisty player and good shooter from deep, as he leads the MAC in three ]attempts (75), three pointers per game (3.22) and total threes made (29). The Grand Rapids, MI product plays a lot of minutes, and is averaging 18.6 PPG on 43% shooting from the floor and nearly 39% shooting from deep.

Pick 3

Iowa State scores 20 points in the first 10 minutes of the first half Tre King drops 10 points to go with 4 boards Gabe Kalscheur makes 3+ three pointers

What Will Happen

Iowa State is a heavy favorite here, coming in as a 22 point favorite. Western Michigan is 3-7 on the season, with some losses to pretty good competition along the way. This matchup is a difficult one to diagnose, as the Broncos have some good shooters and are an excellent rebounding team. They come into the game ranked 41st in the country in rebounding, something Iowa State has struggled with.

If the Cyclones give up long rebounds, with WMU’s shooters outside, they could be in for a grind of a game. If they can dominate the glass, it will take away one of the Mustangs’ primary sources of offense.

Tre King should also see 20 minutes or so, adding intrigue to this matchup. Tre King has not played in 2 seasons due to NCAA stupidity, so expectations may have to be tempered initially. His presence will be appreciated on offense and on the glass, as he averaged 15 points and nearly 6.5 rebounds in his final season at Eastern Kentucky.

This line may be a little too large. WMU is a very good rebounding team with some shooting, in all not a great combination for the Cyclones, especially as they try to work in a new player. Iowa State should win this game by 15, but I’d avoid laying the -22 points following a week off.