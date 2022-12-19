Cyclones remain 14th in AP Poll

After the Cyclones win over then-25th-ranked Villanova, Iowa State doesn’t make any moves in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

POLL ALERT: No. 25 St. John’s cracks women’s AP Top 25 for the first time since 2015, LSU into top 10; South Carolina, Stanford remain 1-2.



See the full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczOov pic.twitter.com/zGMwAZs7eh — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 19, 2022

South Carolina still sits atop the poll, with no movement within the top five. No. 6 UNC and No. 7 NC State both jump No. 8 Virginia Tech after their first loss of the season to No. 5 Notre Dame.

Arkansas made the biggest jump from 21st to 17th, while Baylor fell the farthest going from 18th to 24th.

Iowa State is still the highest-ranked Big 12 team, with Kansas at 20th, Oklahoma at 23rd, and Baylor at 24th. Kansas State received votes.

The Cyclones are back in action when they host Drake on Thursday, December 22nd (5 pm, ESPN+).