Dave Andrews Out As Iowa State Strength Coach

Dave Andrews is out as Iowa State’s Strength and Conditioning coach after three seasons on the job. Andrews took over for Rudy Wade who was let go after bowl loss to Notre Dame three seasons ago.

Andrews was previously the Strength and Conditioning coach at Pittsburgh for 5 season. His staff at Iowa State currently has former Iowa State wide receiver Trever Ryen. Ryen came to Iowa State the with Andrews from Pittsburgh. There is no word on his status with this change.

It’s not that common to see a change so quickly at this position but Matt Campbell must sense something wasn’t going to keep trending the right way in this department. It’s hard to say where Campbell where go with this hire but I am sure we will see an emphasis on physicality and being prepared to win in the trenches.

Stay tuned to WRNL as the offense as on for football continues.