Iowa State Parts Ways With Tom Manning

Iowa State will be looking for a new offensive coordinator this off-season. The Cyclones and Tom Manning have parted ways ending Manning’s 6 year run in Ames.

Sources: #IowaState and offensive coordinator Tom Manning are parting ways. Manning has been ISU's offensive coordinator in six of the past seven seasons, returning from the NFL in 2018. ISU finished 4-8 this season. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 2, 2022

Tom Manning a teammate with Matt Campbell at Mount Union, and member of Campbell’s staff at Toledo from 2012-15, rejoined the Iowa State football staff as offensive coordinator/running game coordinator in 2019. Manning was the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Iowa State from 2016-17 before leaving for a brief stint with the Colts.

In 2021, the Cyclones recorded the fourth-best scoring average and the fifth-best total offense in school history. ISU also ranked second nationally in red zone offense, converting on 47-of-49 trips. Then in 2022 with new pieces and some returning the wheels fell off and the Cyclones looked virtually lost on offense.

It remains to be seen which direction Matt Campbell will go for Offensive Coordinator. Stay tuned to WRNL as we break it down.