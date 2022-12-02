Potential Iowa State Offensive Coordinator Candidates

Iowa State and Tom Manning parted ways this morning. This now leaves a giant hole to fill on the Iowa State staff. So I have taken the liberty of putting together a list of candidates that I think will do a great job.

Nate Scheelhaase

Scheelhaase is a hot commodity around the country. Matt Campbell wants him on the staff for a long time. What will it take?

Big Bird

Can’t be any worse, right?

Andy Reid

Won’t know unless you ask.

Shohei Ohtani

He is sick of carrying the Angels. Time to move on to his next adventure.

Nine Year Old Playing Madden

The team already knows this system of crossers. Won’t be that hard to plug and play.

Steele Jantz

Bring the legend home. It is time.

Matt Nagy

He knows offense. Just ask him.

Fred Hoiberg

He played quarterback. It could work.

Urban Meyer

Let’s get weird.

Mark Magino

Did he really get a fair shake last time? No, he just ate them all.

Brian Ferentz

Maybe away from daddy he is ok at this thing!