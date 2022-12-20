 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zachary Lovett Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State snagged a linebacker from Mizzou

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
Iowa State has snagged a linebacker from the transfer portal. Missouri transfer Zachary Lovett comitted to Iowa State this afternoon.

Lovett redshirted during his freshman season and did not have any significant playing time after that. He will have three seasons to play. Lovett was also a three-star recruit out of high school with offers from Florida State and others.

Stay tuned as Iowa State will remain active in the portal and signing day tomorrow.

