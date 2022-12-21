 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Iowa State Football Early Cyning Day Tracker

Keep track of everyone that’s signing with Iowa State for the early Signing Period.

Today marks the beginning of the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class. Here you’ll be able to find all of the early signees for what is a highly anticipated class, and we’ll keep this updated throughout the day.

Brendan Black

A three-star offensive lineman out of Florida, Black ranked as the 85th overall interior offensive lineman in the class, and held offers from Appalachian State, and Charlotte.

Zaimir Hawk

A three-star defensive lineman out of New Jersey, Hawk also held offers from Kent State, Marshall, and Western Michigan.

Norris Davis Jr.

A three-star safety out of Florida, Davis Jr. ranked as the 95th overall safety in the class, and held offers from Boston College, Appalachian State, Charlotte, and UConn.

Michael Parkes

A three-star wide receiver from Floirda, Parkes is ranked as the 110th receiver in the class, and held offers from Florida International, Indiana, Marshall, and Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Utah, and West Virginia.

Jack Sadowsky

A three-star linebacker from Illinois, Sadowsky ranked as the 99th linebacker in the class, and held offers from Kansas State, Louisville, Toledo, and Ball State, among others.

Samuel Same

A three-star defensive lineman, Same ranked as the 78th-best edge rusher in the class, and held offers from Oregon State, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, SMU, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Iowa, among others.

Jamison Patton

A three-star athlete from Des Moines/Ankeny, IA, Patton was ranked as the 51st-best athlete in the class, and had offers from Iowa, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Washington, and Northern Iowa, among others.

Beni Ngoyi

A three-star wide receiver from Lincoln, Nebraska, Ngoyi is ranked as the 105th-best receiver in the class and held offers from Washington, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Northern Iowa, Pittsburgh, Wyoming, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, who made a late push for the hometown kid,

Carson Hansen

A three-star running back from Minnesota, Hansen was ranked as the 76th-best athlete in the class, and held offers from Kansas State, Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, and North Dakota State, among others.

Benjamin Brahmer

A three-star tight end from Nebraska, Brahmer was ranked as the 100th-best receiver in the class, which speaks to his ability as a pass-catcher. He also held and offer from Nebraska.

Anthony Cunningham

A three-star defensive lineman from Illinois, Cunningham ranked as the 173rd-best defensive lineman in the class, and held offers from Arkansas State and Southeast Missouri State.

Kooper Ebel

A three-star athlete from Hartley, IA, Ebel was ranked as the 69th-best athlete in the class, and held offers from Illinois State, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Vanderbilt, and Iowa.

Carson Rhodes

A three-star tight end out of Nevada, IA, Rhodes was ranked as the 63rd-best tight end in the class, and held offers from Kent State, Northern Iowa, and South Dakota.

Kai Black

A three-star wide receiver from Urbandale, IA, Black was ranked as the 94th-best receiver in the class, and held offers from Kansas, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

David Caulker

A three-star defensive end from Des Moines, IA, Caulker is ranked as the 83rd-best edge rusher in the class, and held offers from Kent State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Iowa.

Cam Smith

A three-star athlete from Ohio, Smith is ranked as the 109th-best athlete in the class, and held offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kentucky, and Marshall, among others.

Trevor Buhr

A three-star defensive lineman from Missouri, Burh was ranked as the 85th-best defensive lineman in the class, and held offers from Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Washington, Western Michigan, and Iowa.

