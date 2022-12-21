2022 Iowa State Football Early Cyning Day Tracker

Today marks the beginning of the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class. Here you’ll be able to find all of the early signees for what is a highly anticipated class, and we’ll keep this updated throughout the day.

Brendan Black

A three-star offensive lineman out of Florida, Black ranked as the 85th overall interior offensive lineman in the class, and held offers from Appalachian State, and Charlotte.

A physical road grader that you can count on to play through the whistle. #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/igvKdsZ6ne — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Zaimir Hawk

A three-star defensive lineman out of New Jersey, Hawk also held offers from Kent State, Marshall, and Western Michigan.

Having recorded 102 tackles as a senior, this physical DT knows how to hold down the trenches! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/m4j59XT4VG — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Norris Davis Jr.

A three-star safety out of Florida, Davis Jr. ranked as the 95th overall safety in the class, and held offers from Boston College, Appalachian State, Charlotte, and UConn.

Possessing length and instincts, in comes a safety from The Sunshine State. #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/zuiIiFmb4N — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Michael Parkes

A three-star wide receiver from Floirda, Parkes is ranked as the 110th receiver in the class, and held offers from Florida International, Indiana, Marshall, and Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Utah, and West Virginia.

This quick and smooth WR comes with a big personality that matches his game! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/ILR9oprhq3 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Jack Sadowsky

A three-star linebacker from Illinois, Sadowsky ranked as the 99th linebacker in the class, and held offers from Kansas State, Louisville, Toledo, and Ball State, among others.

This physical force comes to Ames after anchoring one of the top defenses in the state of Illinois! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/c9yr6wOaCo — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Samuel Same

A three-star defensive lineman, Same ranked as the 78th-best edge rusher in the class, and held offers from Oregon State, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, SMU, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Iowa, among others.

This 6-5, 210 lb athletic freak knows how to get after the QB, introducing @SamuelSame10!



pic.twitter.com/oKFQQOAzRd — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Jamison Patton

A three-star athlete from Des Moines/Ankeny, IA, Patton was ranked as the 51st-best athlete in the class, and had offers from Iowa, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Washington, and Northern Iowa, among others.

This locally grown 4-sport star shines when the lights are the brightest! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/OfSP2UPGFn — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Beni Ngoyi

A three-star wide receiver from Lincoln, Nebraska, Ngoyi is ranked as the 105th-best receiver in the class and held offers from Washington, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Northern Iowa, Pittsburgh, Wyoming, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, who made a late push for the hometown kid,

Bringing speed and bounce, this WR has all the tools to excel in Ames! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/asJBcmM9LK — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Carson Hansen

A three-star running back from Minnesota, Hansen was ranked as the 76th-best athlete in the class, and held offers from Kansas State, Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, and North Dakota State, among others.

This two-time Minnesota Player of the Year knows how to find paydirt, with over 50 scores the past 3 seasons! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/NE2o0NRoTF — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Benjamin Brahmer

A three-star tight end from Nebraska, Brahmer was ranked as the 100th-best receiver in the class, which speaks to his ability as a pass-catcher. He also held and offer from Nebraska.

A 2-time state champion from the state of Nebraska. Cyclone fans will love this playmaking TE! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/xieOgpAg3h — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Anthony Cunningham

A three-star defensive lineman from Illinois, Cunningham ranked as the 173rd-best defensive lineman in the class, and held offers from Arkansas State and Southeast Missouri State.

One of the top players in the St. Louis metro brings size, strength and toughness with him! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/qYUEWIkhWK — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Kooper Ebel

A three-star athlete from Hartley, IA, Ebel was ranked as the 69th-best athlete in the class, and held offers from Illinois State, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Vanderbilt, and Iowa.

This All-Iowa Elite Team member proved with a decorated HS career that he knows how to compete! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/vnBQLlbEFZ — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Carson Rhodes

A three-star tight end out of Nevada, IA, Rhodes was ranked as the 63rd-best tight end in the class, and held offers from Kent State, Northern Iowa, and South Dakota.

The Nevada 3-sport standout has the frame and athleticism to succeed at the next level! #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/oQO3cP4CIv — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Kai Black

A three-star wide receiver from Urbandale, IA, Black was ranked as the 94th-best receiver in the class, and held offers from Kansas, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

David Caulker

A three-star defensive end from Des Moines, IA, Caulker is ranked as the 83rd-best edge rusher in the class, and held offers from Kent State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Iowa.

Size, power and explosiveness make for a rare combination, but all are traits possessed by this difference maker from Des Moines. #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/smNi6B2kev — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Cam Smith

A three-star athlete from Ohio, Smith is ranked as the 109th-best athlete in the class, and held offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kentucky, and Marshall, among others.

This multi-talented athletic playmaker knows how to have an impact on the game in a variety of ways. #NCD23



pic.twitter.com/uDwqxDpVf8 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Trevor Buhr

A three-star defensive lineman from Missouri, Burh was ranked as the 85th-best defensive lineman in the class, and held offers from Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Washington, Western Michigan, and Iowa.