 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Blizzard szn

Snow. Everywhere.

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Iowa State Athletics

SHE’S A BEAUT The campus in Ames is looking great throughout the blizzard.

BRIDGE GOES BIG TIME The pedestrian bridge in Ames made an appearance on the Today Show. (2:30 in the video)

CLONIES LOSE A GOOD ONE Matt Caponi is off to North Texas to be the defensive coordinator.

Around the Country

AW! The team out east fails as a big favorite.

MINSHEW SZN The Wazzu product will get the nod in Week 16.

SOUTH POLE ELF Tom Izzo picks up a technical in his Christmas sweater.

PRO BOWL SZN The Pro Bowl rosters were released, who was snubbed?

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...