The Mid-Morning Dump: Blizzard szn

Iowa State Athletics

SHE’S A BEAUT The campus in Ames is looking great throughout the blizzard.

Happy first day of winter! We hope everyone is enjoying their break and spending time with the people they love. pic.twitter.com/CKVOkrDzLq — Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) December 21, 2022

BRIDGE GOES BIG TIME The pedestrian bridge in Ames made an appearance on the Today Show. (2:30 in the video)

Millions are bracing for a storm system set to bring heavy snow, rain and powerful winds — all on one of the busiest travel days of the year. @tomcostellonbc and @DylanDreyerNBC share the latest. pic.twitter.com/QCiQe296yR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 22, 2022

CLONIES LOSE A GOOD ONE Matt Caponi is off to North Texas to be the defensive coordinator.

Sources: North Texas is set to hire Iowa State corners coach Matt Caponi as the school’s new defensive coordinator. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 22, 2022 Around the Country

AW! The team out east fails as a big favorite.

Several bookmakers are calling Iowa’s loss to Eastern Illinois as a 32-point favorite the biggest college basketball point-spread upset in at least 30 years. — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) December 21, 2022

MINSHEW SZN The Wazzu product will get the nod in Week 16.

Gardner Minshew will start Saturday in Dallas



Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts did all he could. Nick feels it’s best to let Jalen rest and rehab



“He’s the toughest son of a gun I’ve ever been around” pic.twitter.com/OapxXZgOiH — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 22, 2022

SOUTH POLE ELF Tom Izzo picks up a technical in his Christmas sweater.

Tom Izzo getting called for a technical foul while wearing an elf sweater is the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/Evd9XwJfDS — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 22, 2022

PRO BOWL SZN The Pro Bowl rosters were released, who was snubbed?