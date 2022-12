Nojus Indrusaitis a four-star guard out of Illinois is the first commitment of the 2024 class for Iowa State. Another huge win for T.J. Otzelberger on the recruiting trail.

Indrusaitis held offers from Xavier, Nebraska, Wisconsin and others. JR Blount and T.J. Otzelberger led the recruitment on Indrusaitis. The 2024 class may be another impressive one for the Cyclones.