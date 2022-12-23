 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryan Clanton To Be Name Iowa State Offensive Line Coach

Physicality coming to the Iowa State offensive line

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
Iowa State is expected to name Ryan Clanton from Northern Iowa as the next offensive line coach. Pete Thamel made the report first this morning.

Ryan Clanton started at UNI in 2018 to serve as the offensive line coach. In 2022, he and Bodie Reeder added offensive coordinator to their coaching assignments. It’s no secret that Clanton has done more with less in Cedar Falls. His development of offensive lineman from not being widely recruited to NFL talent has been spectacular in a short time.

This should be a great hire for the Iowa State offensive staff with a few more hires to be made. Stay tuned to WRNL as the staff develops.

