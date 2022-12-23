Ryan Clanton To Be Name Iowa State Offensive Line Coach

Iowa State is expected to name Ryan Clanton from Northern Iowa as the next offensive line coach. Pete Thamel made the report first this morning.

Sources: Iowa State is expected to hire Ryan Clanton as the school’s next offensive line coach. Clanton was the OL coach and OC at Northern Iowa. He played offensive line at Oregon during Chip Kelly’s coaching tenure there. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 23, 2022

Ryan Clanton started at UNI in 2018 to serve as the offensive line coach. In 2022, he and Bodie Reeder added offensive coordinator to their coaching assignments. It’s no secret that Clanton has done more with less in Cedar Falls. His development of offensive lineman from not being widely recruited to NFL talent has been spectacular in a short time.

BACK ON THE ROAD RECRUITING!!! GOING TO FIND THOSE BIG DOGS LIKE @TooTallo_o AND @TPenning58 pic.twitter.com/cYSrYtOaoQ — Ryan Clanton (@RyanClanton) December 5, 2022

This should be a great hire for the Iowa State offensive staff with a few more hires to be made. Stay tuned to WRNL as the staff develops.