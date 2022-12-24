Eastern Kentucky Transfer Jayden Higgins Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State wanted to be aggressive in the transfer portal for some wide receiver depth and that aggressiveness has paid off. Jayden Higgins who played the last two seasons at Eastern Kentucky has committed to Iowa State.

Higgins is a 6ft 4in and 215 pounds. He will give Iowa State some much-needed size after Xavier Hutchison graduated and Sean Shaw hit the transfer portal. Higgins had 58 receptions, 757 yards, and 10 touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Stay tuned to WRNL as Iowa State continues to work through the transfer portal. Iowa State will continue to be aggressive in adding depth.