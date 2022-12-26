Cyclones fall to 15th in the AP Poll

Bad weather caused Iowa State’s game against Drake to be canceled, so the Cyclones haven’t played a game since their victory over Villanova on December 18th. Despite not playing a game, ISU dropped a spot to 15th in AP Top 25.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina women ranked No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 27th consecutive week, fifth longest streak ever.



South Carolina remains atop the poll, as the top five sees no change from a week ago.

Iowa State remains the highest-ranked Big 12 team, with Oklahoma (20th), Kansas (22nd), and Baylor (23rd). Texas also received votes.

The Cyclones travel to Lubbock to start conference play against Texas Tech on Saturday, December 31st ( 2 pm, ESPN+).