The Mid-Morning Dump: Greatest bowl game ever?

Iowa State Athletics

SOLD Iowa State announces sellouts for a few upcoming men’s games.

WRESTLING SCHOOL Marcus Coleman picks up NCAA and Big 12 Wrestler of the Week awards.





Marcus Coleman defeated two-time defending national champion and top-ranked Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds, at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.#NCAAWrestling x @CycloneWR pic.twitter.com/G79tK7Twfp — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) December 27, 2022

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES Iowa State Football has made a few hires, what does it mean for the future of the program?

Around the Country

IT’S ALL WEST TEXAS The Red Raiders make the Big 12 proud with the thumping of Ole Miss.

3-0 vs. current/future SEC members this year.



Most wins by any school from the Lone Star State #WhatsNexŦ pic.twitter.com/RoBukn6pIH — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 29, 2022

HOK FANS DON’T DESERVE HIM After a majority of fans were ready to float Spencer Petras down a river, he still seems like a chill dude who loves ball.

Pretty specific lyrics with lead singer Spencer Petras. pic.twitter.com/V7HkQlCRWG — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) December 29, 2022

Spencer Petras tonight said he tore his rotator cuff and labrum vs. Nebraska and will be out 6 to 11 months, maybe longer. Will return to the Iowa roster this spring to rehab and support Cade McNamara. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) December 29, 2022

SPEAKING OF KICKIN WILDCAT ASS Missouri put a whoopin’ on Kentucky.

Missouri is shitting on Kentucky. Deserved. Calipari has lost it. Fire him to the moon. pic.twitter.com/SDhzN3X8iV — Jon (@JonSportsc) December 29, 2022

MALICE AT THE PALACE PART TWO? Not quite, but there was a brouhaha.

PISTONS-MAGIC MAYHEM



Moe Wagner shoved Killian Hayes into the Pistons bench.



Hayes retaliated by punching him in the back of the head and Wagner appears to lose consciousness. pic.twitter.com/bwrHq1qKmY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 29, 2022

HUH? Derek Carr is being put in timeout for the remainder of the season.

Raiders are benching Derek Carr and turning to Jarrett Stidham as their new starting QB.



Carr has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions— including three Saturday night during a 13-10 loss to the Steelers.



Stidham has thrown only 61 passes and never has started an NFL game. pic.twitter.com/IJa1LfYGXT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

DUCK DOINK Almost pain brother.

THE DUCK DOINK FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/kNr2djH5ez — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 29, 2022

ROOOOCCCKKKK CHALLLLKKKKK JAYYYHHAWWWWKK EWWWWWWW Pour one out.