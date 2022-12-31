 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAMETHREAD XII: BAYLOR

Big 12 play starts now

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Western Michigan at Iowa State Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

SAT., DEC. 31, 2022 / 1 P.M. James H. Hilton Coliseum / Ames, Iowa

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...