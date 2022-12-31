2023 Southern Scuffle

Iowa State is heading down to Tennessee in the Southern Scuffle Tournament.

This tournament will be hosting a good amount of colleges there including: Appalachian State, Binghamton, Bucknell, Cal State Bakersfield, Chattanooga, Duke, Gardner-Webb, Hofstra, Little Rock, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina State, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Rider, Stanford, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Although, the majority of the Cyclone wrestlers heading down there won’t be the starters. Kevin Dresser talked about how he wanted to regroup because of the injuries that were piling up. Here are the wrestlers that will be heading down to compete:

125: Caleb Fuessley

133: Zach Redding/ Ramazan Attasauov

141: Drew Woodley

149: No Entry

157: Jason Kraisser/Issac Judge/Andrew Huddleston/Ben Monroe

165: Carter Schmidt/Grant Stotts

174: Julien Broderson/MJ Gaitan/Manny Rojas

184: Joel Devine

197: No Entry

285: No Entry

I Spy Some Weight Classes To Keep Your Eyes On

At 133, Zach Redding and Ramazan Attasasuov is an interesting weight class to me. Both wrestlers have started and both have great upsides to them. Either 2 things is happening right now. Either Kevin Dresser wants these men to get more experience in this tournament or they are still deciding who has the best chance to make a run at the NCAA Championships.

157 is another weight class to look at. Jason Kraisser is having 3 other wrestlers: Issac Judge, Andrew Huddleston, and Ben Monroe. I have a notion that Kevin is still trying to determine if Jason is truly the man at 157 or if another wrestler wants to step up there.

174 has the same feeling as 157. Julien Broderson has 2 other wrestlers heading down: MJ Gaitan and Manny Rojas. Both were highly touted freshmen. Interesting that he is sending them down.

184 is sending only Joel Devine. I have a feeling that with Marcus Coleman being gone next year, Joel is figuring out if wants to be at 184.

As for everyone else, the majority have been in the program for some time. This is a great opportunity for them to see some mat time and put on the Iowa State singlet. Awesome for Kevin Dresser to give them an opportunity like this while resting your starters for the 2nd half of the season.

Other Notes

Talking about starters, there are some starters that are recovering from injury:

125 Corey Cabanban Suffered some tear of ligaments that will take him out for 6 weeks

125 Kysen Terukina suffered a shoulder injury back early in the season but is now practicing and should be in the lineup in January

141 Casey Swiderski had an undisclosed injury but is hopefully back on the mat when Wyoming comes to town

149 Paniro Johnson had a baby tweak but will be fine. Should be ready when Wyoming comes to town

285 Sam Schuyler had a bicep strain but should be back in the lineup against Wyoming

As you can see, we are pretty banged up and need some good rest. But what I heard from Kevin Dresser is, It will not be a vacation back in Ames. They will be doing hard practice.

When: January 1st and 2nd at 9:00 A.M CT

Where To Watch: Flowrestling

So if you wake up tomorrow and are not doing anything, go ahead and turn on the TV and watch some wrestling. What a great way to start 2023.