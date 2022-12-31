Cyclones Beat Down Baylor, 77-62

Iowa State closed out 2022 with a commanding win against No. 12 Baylor in Hilton Coliseum this afternoon 77-62. Senior Gabe Kalscheur led all scorers with 23 points. The Cyclones go into 2023 10-2 on the season and 1-0 in Big 12 play.

Here are my takeaways:

Kalscheur was big today

Gabe Kalscheur was on one today. Kalschuer After not having the best shooting start early in the season, Kalscheur changed that narrative when it mattered most. The Senior shot 5-9 from behind the arc.

This offensive boost is what the Cyclones need going into the new year. Kalscheur needs to continue to be consistently reliable offensively for the Cyclones going further into Big 12 play. Today was a step in the right direction.

Grill was outstanding on both ends

Senior Caleb Grill was shooting the ball with insane confidence, and the results were outstanding. Grill had 18 points and also shot 5-9 from three.

Grill was also relentless on the boards and took a few charges as well. Grill had 7 rebounds and continues to play confidently on both ends. Grill isn’t afraid of the moment and his energy has been contagious lately.

Overall, a great end to a great year of basketball for Iowa State. Happy New Year everyone!

The Cyclones take on Oklahoma in Norman on January 4th @6PM on ESPN2.