Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ St. John’s

The Cyclones’ Last Time Out

The last time the Cyclones took the floor was this past Wednesday when they defeated North Dakota 63-44. Iowa State started slow and only had a two-point lead going into halftime. However, the defense stepped up and only allowed 20 points in the second half. The Cyclones forced 18 turnovers and grabbed 38 rebounds as well. Caleb Grill was the leading scorer with 16 points while going 4-5 from three-point land.

St. John’s Last Time Out

St. John’s defeated Long Island University 95-68 on Tuesday and had five players score 12+ points. Andre Curbelo finished the game with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Senior Joel Soriano contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 points. The Red Storm shot 60% in the game and scored 28 points off turnovers.

Player to Watch

Someone to keep an eye on for St. John’s is Illinois transfer, Andre Curbelo. Currently, he is averaging 12 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds per game. Curbelo also shoots 50% from the field and 40% from behind the arc. Both Posh Alexander and Curbelo run this high-power offense that takes no time to score, as their average possessions take 14.4 seconds which ranks third in the nation.

Pick 3

The Cyclones with force 25+ turnovers Jaren Holmes scores 14 or more points Jazz Kunc receives a technical foul for flopping

What Will Happen

Two completely different teams will go head-to-head in Hilton on Sunday and it’s going to be interesting to see whose playstyle wins. St. John’s is one of the most out-of-control teams in the country, but they can score as well as anybody. At the end of the day, it’s gonna come down to the Red Storm’s big 3. Curbelo, Alexander, and Soriano will handle most of the load on Sunday and if the Cyclones can keep these players in check, they shouldn’t have a problem winning. Holmes and Tamin Lipsey will play a big role as well, especially with Lipsey having to deal with both Alexander and Curbelo on both sides of the ball.

Final Score: 68-62 Cyclones