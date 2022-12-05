Nate Scheelhaase named permanent Offensive Coordinator, Meyers to pursue other opportunities

After much in-season strife and a few anxious days since the loss to TCU and subsequent relieving of Tom Manning from his duties as offensive coordinator, Iowa State has named it’s permanent offensive coordinator in Nate Scheelhaase. The move was at least somewhat anticipated after Scheelhaase was named as interm offensive coordinator following Manning’s departure, despite the season already being over with no games to play until next August.

Iowa State has announced Nate Scheelhaase will be the Cyclones' full-time OC just days after being named the interim. Offensive line coach Jeff Myers will pursue other opportunities. Joel Gordon and Taylor Mouser will stay with the program. — Jared Stansbury (@JaredStansbury) December 5, 2022

Scheelhaase is widely viewed to be a rising star in the coaching world, and has been the position coach for running backs and wide receivers as well as the running game coordinator. He’s also a key recruiter on staff, and one has to assume he’ll continue to play a very important role in recruiting as offensive coordinator.

Iowa State also announced that Jeff Meyers would pursue other coaching opportunities rather than return to his post as offensive line coach in 2023.

Stay tuned as we hear more about new position coaches, as offensive line, running backs, and wide receivers are all currently without a position coach.