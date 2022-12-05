Twister Sisters drop to 10th in latest AP Poll

Iowa State, who went 1-0 last week with a 93-43 victory over SIUE, dropped from 8th to 10th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Cyclones were jumped by NC State and Virginia Tech. NC State is coming off of a victory in Iowa City over the Hawkeyes, while the Hokies climb the ranks as one of the last unbeaten teams in the country.

ISU remains the highest-ranked Big 12 team, with Baylor checking in at 19th, Oklahoma at 23rd, and Kansas State at 24th. Kansas received the most votes for any school outside of the top 25.

Bill Fennelly and company aim to beat the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes in Iowa City for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign and clinch the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series (6 PM, ESPN2).