Litecast: Basketball Catch Up, CyHawk Preview, and Football Staff Turnover

The Litecast is back after a brief hiatus. Austin, Matt, and resident WRNL hoophead Sean Dee break down all things from the start of the men’s basketball season, including Iowa State’s improved offense, the contributions from Tamin Lipsey, and if their physical defensive style will hold up throughout the year. Then, it’s a preview of Thursday’s CyHawk game in Iowa City. Sean has some stats and thoughts but really, with 2 teams being in almost the exact same place as a year ago, is there any reason the game should go differently? We finish with some thoughts on all the staff turnover within the Iowa State football program and a betting primer for the CFP. Presented by DRF Sportsbook!