Iowa State Flips Nebraska Commit Benjamin Brahmer

Size and talent at the tight end position? Yes please!

Iowa State picked up a major recruiting win early Tuesday morning, flipping Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer over to the good guys. Brahmer, listed at 6’ 6”, 215 pounds, hails from Pierce, Nebraska, and originally chose the Huskers over offers from Georgia Tech and Iowa.

Rated as a top 100 tight end and a top 5 player in Nebraska, this is a local play that perfectly exemplifies Matt Campbell’s local recruiting philosophy.

Brahmer should be able to make a relatively quick impact, as the tight end room is in need of a talent refresh behind DeShawn Hanika and Easton Dean. With Andrew Keller and Tyler Moore on the horizon, the future of this position looks much better moving forward.