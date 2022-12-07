Twister Sisters Before the Storm: The Team Out East

Last Time Out

Iowa State beat SIUE 93-43 in a game that was never close. The Clonies dominated every facet of the game. Cyclones shot nearly 48% from the field despite shooting just 28% beyond the arc. ISU won the rebounding battle, as usual, outrebounding the Cougars 47-36. Iowa State posted a 23-7 assist-to-turnover ratio en route to the win.

Lexi Donarski led the way with 22 points on 7-13 shooting while adding six assists and three steals. Her partner in crime, Emily Ryan, poured in 13 points while dishing out seven assists. Stephanie Soares notched her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 boards.

About The Team Out East

The 16th-ranked bad guys come in with a 6-3 record, with all losses coming against AP top 25 teams. In five games against P5 opponents, they sit at just 2-3 with wins over Oregon State and Wisconsin thus far.

Statistically speaking the evil birds are one of the best offensive teams in the country. They shoot 59.2% from 2-point range, ranking fourth best in the nation. Overall, their effective field goal percentage is ninth out of 361 teams (56.7%). They also rank in the top five in both points per scoring attempt (1.19) and points per play (1.01). The fighting Lisa Bluders dish out just over 18 assists per game while only turning the ball over 13 times, both ranking inside the top 25 in those categories. That’s a 1.39 assist/turnover ratio for you math nerds out there.

The TOE has found efficient ways to score making 80 threes through nine games ranking 10th in the country for shots made from downtown. They have also made nearly as many free throws (141) as their opponents have attempted (149). As stated they have found efficient ways to put the ball through the hoop.

While the offense for the evil birds has been great so far this year the defense has struggled. At nearly 71 ppg, they rank 272nd in scoring defense. All in all they rank outside the top 145 for every defensive shooting stat. As seen in their game against NC State, they have had trouble at times getting stops on the defensive end and giving up runs.

Rebounding-wise, the puppy haters only grabbed 8.6 offensive rebounds per game which is amongst the worst in the country. Comparatively, the Cyclones haul in 13.4 offensive boards per game. However, the TOE ranks second in the nation for defensive rebound rate, snagging 80.4% of their opponent's missed shots. Rebounding could make or break this game for either squad.

Outside the usual suspect, the bad guys have found great scoring options in seniors Monika Czinano and Kate Martin. Czinano averages 16 ppg and 7.3 rpg. While Martin averages just over 6 ppg, she is deadly from three-point range, making 11 of 23 attempts so far this year. Either player is more than capable of flipping this game upside down.

Opposing Player to Watch

Blake Clark’s sister leads the country in scoring at 28.2 ppg despite ranking outside of the top 120 in shooting percentage. On top of that, she ranks tenth in the country in assists with 6.9 per game. Obviously, she is one of the best players in the country and brings a great challenge to Iowa State. In 40 minutes played last year in the Cy-Hawk game, Clark scored 26 points and grabbed seven boards, but she had six costly turnovers in Iowa State’s victory in Ames.

What Will Happen

In one of the biggest games in series history, the Cyclones come out on top as Stephanie Soares gives Iowa State an unfair advantage. “Cyclone State. Always as been. Always will be. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 82

The Opponents - 79

Pick Three

Lexi Donarski locks down Caitlin Clark Stephanie Soares hosts a block party This is the worst officiated game the home fans “have ever seen”

Cy-Hawk Series Update

Iowa State currently leads 11-2 with six events (12 points) remaining in the 2022-23 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. With a win, the Cyclones could clinch the Cy-Hawk Series for the second straight year.

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (#10) (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) @ Iowa (#16) (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, Iowa

When: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 - 6pm

TV: ESPN2 Talent: Beth Mowins, Deb Antonelli

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast