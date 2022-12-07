Cyclones can’t get out of offensive funk, lose to Iowa 70-57

The 10th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones traveled to Iowa City to take on the 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes with a chance to clinch the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Hawks come in at 6-3, while Iowa State sits at 6-1. Cyclones rolling with the usual suspects with the starting five of Denae Fritz, Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarski, Ashley Joens, and Stephanie Soares. The Hawkeyes send out Kate Martin, Caitlyn Clark, Gabbie Marshall, McKenna Warnock, and Monika Czinano. Bill Fennelly and company are 3.5-point underdogs, let’s get into it!

1st Quarter

Iowa State missed its first 7 shots from the field before Stephanie Soares knocked down a three from the top of the key to get the lid off the basket after the Hawks scored the first six points of the contest. Lots of good looks for the Cyclones early, but just unable to convert. At the media break, ISU trailed 7-3.

The Cyclones kept it tight on the defensive end to keep it close. Iowa State scored 8 straight down on the backs of Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens the stretch to tie it up after the first at 11 all. Clonies shot 4-18 while Iowa shot just 5-18.

2nd Quarter

Iowa State claimed its first lead of the game after a Denae Fritz midrange shot pushes them ahead 13-11 just a minute into the quarter. A slow second quarter followed before the Hawkeyes went on a 7-0 run to take a 3-point advantage at the media timeout. Out of the timeout, the Cyclones scored eight of their own to take a 6-point lead and capped off an 11-0 run.

More excellent defense from the Cyclones led to ISU taking a 28-23 lead into the break.

3rd Quarter

The offense did not pick up for either team, but Iowa State opened up a 7-point lead for the largest advantage of the night to that point. Luckily, Iowa’s offense stayed cold, and despite four straight missed free throws, the Cyclones were able to cling to their lead. Into the media timeout, ISU led 34-33. Sorry to the over betters.

Caitlyn Clark would connect on a three out of the timeout to give Iowa their first lead of the second half. That would spark a 9-0 run to give the Hawks a 40-34 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter. That run would elevate to 19-2 by the end of the quarter, where Iowa led 50-36 with 10 minutes left to play.

4th Quarter

The Cyclones start the final quarter with a much-needed three from Emily Ryan. Denae Fritz converts an and-one to bring it within 10 just a few plays later. Iowa extended their lead to as much as 16, but the Cyclones weren’t going down without a fight, as Ashley Joens goes on a 6-0 run of her own. Unfortunately, that was not enough as the Hawkeyes responded and hung onto their lead.

Iowa takes the win over ISU in a brutal offensive performance from the Twister Sisters, 70-57.

Cyclones are back in action in Hilton on Sunday, December 11 against Jacksonville (Noon, ESPN+).