The Mid-Morning Dump: Beat Iowa pt. 2

The men travel to Iowa City tonight.

BIG ROB ENERGY Iowa State has found a spark off the bench in Robert Jones.

CYHAWK GAMEDAY Hope you’re ready.

SEEMS GOOD Tyrese Haliburton is a certified hooper.

PAIN Twister Sisters couldn’t keep up with Iowa.

Around the Country

BG IS HOME The WNBA star will be released from prison.

RITTER SZN The Falcons announced their week 15 starter.

HUH? Where in the world are the Padres getting all of this money?

WHO’S YOUR HEISMAN? Here’s a case to be made for each finalist.

