The Mid-Morning Dump: Beat Iowa pt. 2

Iowa State Athletics

BIG ROB ENERGY Iowa State has found a spark off the bench in Robert Jones.

CYHAWK GAMEDAY Hope you’re ready.

SEEMS GOOD Tyrese Haliburton is a certified hooper.

15-assist games this season:



3 — Tyrese Haliburton

1 — Everyone else pic.twitter.com/syF7gDPGSQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 8, 2022

PAIN Twister Sisters couldn’t keep up with Iowa.

Final



pic.twitter.com/WpaQzw6IoA — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) December 8, 2022 Around the Country

BG IS HOME The WNBA star will be released from prison.

US officials: Russia frees WNBA player Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, with US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. pic.twitter.com/JEsGaOfFiu — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2022

RITTER SZN The Falcons announced their week 15 starter.

Sources: The #Falcons are looking to the future, making a QB switch to rookie Desmond Ridder as the starter. pic.twitter.com/x5GDff5VFx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2022

HUH? Where in the world are the Padres getting all of this money?

WHO’S YOUR HEISMAN? Here’s a case to be made for each finalist.