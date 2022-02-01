The Almost Noon Dump: Read the Room Brady

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY Kansas v. Iowa State, Hilton Coliseum, top 20 match-up, need I say more?

HOOPER Ashley Joens tremendous play has landed her on the Wooden Award watchlist. A surprise to no one.

Ashley Joens has earned a spot on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List!



https://t.co/41vURwKH8y



pic.twitter.com/YoOiAdfcfc — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 31, 2022

SEEMS GOOD Iowa State had a HELL of a weekend. Two basketball blowouts, a wrestling win over Ok State. Good chance our club hockey team won too.

A great weekend to be a Cyclone! pic.twitter.com/XG7k1TBxH1 — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) January 31, 2022 Around the Country

BRADY RETIRES Meh.

BRADY RETIRES, BUT PETTY People forget that Eli Manning is arguably better than Tom Brady.

#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here https://t.co/xJUpRDfznQ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 1, 2022

A WISE MAN Once said nothing at all, turns out, Kevin Porter Jr. is not a wise man.

ANDREW WIGGINS? All Star fan vote is a hell of a drug. Here’s a look at the worst... most undeserving all stars of all time.

BRACKETOLOGY A month away from March, Joey Brackets has the big dance updated as of this morning. (Iowa State down to a 7 seed)

CF CHANGS If you like racing, hockey, arena football, obscure bowl games, and or nachos you need to be following Connor. Congrats buddy, very happy for you. #GreenleeGrads

I am thrilled to announce that this is the first day for @cfchangs9 as a full-time employee for @cyclonefanatic & @712MediaCo. I first met Connor when he was a HS student. He approached me at CCL & told me about his passion. I have never met someone who wanted it more than him. — Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) February 1, 2022

RAGE Lubbock is going to be angry.

In case you weren’t sure how these Texas Tech students feel about Chris Beard.



Yep, that’s him in the front seat of the bus. pic.twitter.com/QOJuzV6EPB — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2022

CHRIS CREAMER (future?) SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK Although the logo and branding hasn’t been released, a new team is headed to Des Moines. The USL (Think triple A baseball but for soccer) is coming to Des Moines.