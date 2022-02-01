The Almost Noon Dump: Read the Room Brady

GAMEDAY Kansas v. Iowa State, Hilton Coliseum, top 20 match-up, need I say more?
No. 20 Cyclones No. 10 Kansas
6 p.m. (CT)
Hilton Coliseum
ESPN
HOOPER Ashley Joens tremendous play has landed her on the Wooden Award watchlist. A surprise to no one.
Ashley Joens has earned a spot on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 31, 2022
SEEMS GOOD Iowa State had a HELL of a weekend. Two basketball blowouts, a wrestling win over Ok State. Good chance our club hockey team won too.
A great weekend to be a Cyclone! pic.twitter.com/XG7k1TBxH1— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) January 31, 2022
BRADY RETIRES Meh.
BRADY RETIRES, BUT PETTY People forget that Eli Manning is arguably better than Tom Brady.
#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here https://t.co/xJUpRDfznQ— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 1, 2022
A WISE MAN Once said nothing at all, turns out, Kevin Porter Jr. is not a wise man.
ANDREW WIGGINS? All Star fan vote is a hell of a drug. Here’s a look at the worst... most undeserving all stars of all time.
BRACKETOLOGY A month away from March, Joey Brackets has the big dance updated as of this morning. (Iowa State down to a 7 seed)
CF CHANGS If you like racing, hockey, arena football, obscure bowl games, and or nachos you need to be following Connor. Congrats buddy, very happy for you. #GreenleeGrads
I am thrilled to announce that this is the first day for @cfchangs9 as a full-time employee for @cyclonefanatic & @712MediaCo. I first met Connor when he was a HS student. He approached me at CCL & told me about his passion. I have never met someone who wanted it more than him.— Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) February 1, 2022
RAGE Lubbock is going to be angry.
In case you weren’t sure how these Texas Tech students feel about Chris Beard.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2022
Yep, that’s him in the front seat of the bus. pic.twitter.com/QOJuzV6EPB
CHRIS CREAMER (future?) SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK Although the logo and branding hasn’t been released, a new team is headed to Des Moines. The USL (Think triple A baseball but for soccer) is coming to Des Moines.
