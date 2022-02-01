Kansas Overpowers Iowa State In Hilton

Iowa State battled early on but Kansas proved to be too much for Iowa State as the Cyclones fall 70-61.

Kansas outrebounded the Cyclones and overpowered the Cyclones in the paint holding a dominant advantage on points scored in the paint. Kansas pulled down 36 rebounds to Iowa State’s 25 while shooting 56% from the floor as well. If you allow those things to happen it is going to be a bad night, especially against Kansas.

Kansas overcame 22 turnovers to hold Iowa State at bay. The Cyclones failed to convert those turnovers into points on the offensive end. The Cyclones turned it over 13 times, many of those coming in transition and squandering scoring opportunities.

What continues to be the theme of the season is Iowa State’s lack of scoring. Izaiah Brockington did not shoot the ball well on a high volume of shots and the rest of the Cyclones were virtually non-existant outside of Gabe Kalscheur added in 11 points to go along with Brockington’s 22 points.

The Cyclones shot 41% from the field and 23% from beyond the arc. The Cyclones will continue to look for answers on the offensive end of the floor heading into Saturday.

Iowa State will take on Texas in Austin at 1 pm on Saturday.