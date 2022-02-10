 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: John Deere or Case-IH?

Cyclones and combines or something.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

SCHOOL RECORD 6 Cyclones were invited to this year’s NFL Combine.

BACK TO BACK? Ashley Joens was added to the Top 10 for the Cheryl Miller Award, an award she took home last year.

KEEP YOUR HEAD ON A SWIVEL Iowa State is having great success, but is there something that could haunt them?

Around the Country

BURNT TACOS Texas Tech can’t escape Norman, mainly due to 8 threes from Umoja Gibson.

WII SPORTS IS BACK! Your favorite Wii game is coming to the Switch.

LEBREAK LBJ got bonked and needed to sit out.

MORE LIKE LCONN The Connecticut women’s basketball team lost their 169 game conference winning streak.

CRACK ONE OPEN FOR THE HOMIE NATHAN Chen picks up USA’s first gold of the 2022 Olympics.

