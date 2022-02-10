The Mid-Morning Dump: John Deere or Case-IH?

SCHOOL RECORD 6 Cyclones were invited to this year’s NFL Combine.
A school-record 6️⃣ Cyclones received invites to the @NFL Combine.— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) February 9, 2022
BACK TO BACK? Ashley Joens was added to the Top 10 for the Cheryl Miller Award, an award she took home last year.
Familiar Face ➡ Familiar Award@ashleyjoens is in the Top 10 for the 2022 Cheryl Miller Award! #MillerAward— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 9, 2022
KEEP YOUR HEAD ON A SWIVEL Iowa State is having great success, but is there something that could haunt them?
BURNT TACOS Texas Tech can’t escape Norman, mainly due to 8 threes from Umoja Gibson.
Splash @KnownAs_Moja with threes— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 10, 2022
WII SPORTS IS BACK! Your favorite Wii game is coming to the Switch.
Meet a new iteration of the Wii Sports series, #NintendoSwitchSports! Play motion-controlled sports such as Bowling, Tennis, & Chambara as well as 3 new sports:— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022
⚽️ Soccer
Volleyball
Badminton
Also enjoy online play across all sports! Nintendo Switch Sports launches 4/29. pic.twitter.com/LpE4IyHpb6
LEBREAK LBJ got bonked and needed to sit out.
LeBron needed a break pic.twitter.com/FdlXj0ueKW— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 10, 2022
MORE LIKE LCONN The Connecticut women’s basketball team lost their 169 game conference winning streak.
BREAKING: No. 8 UConn's 169-game conference winning streak has been ended by Villanova. #ncaawhttps://t.co/Up0DZE3hnu— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 10, 2022
CRACK ONE OPEN FOR THE HOMIE NATHAN Chen picks up USA’s first gold of the 2022 Olympics.
“I don’t have too many words. I’m so thrilled. I can’t believe this happened.”— Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 10, 2022
Skating to "Rocketman" and landing five quadruple jumps, @nathanwchen soared to Olympic gold at the 2022 #WinterOlympics.
