Wrestling Preview: UNI

WHAT: Iowa State Wrestling vs. UNI Panthers

WHERE: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa

WHEN: Friday February 11th @ 7 PM

HOW TO WATCH: FloWrestling or Cedar Falls Utilities Channel 15

——

Iowa State heads up to Cedar Falls for a Friday night clash with in-state rival UNI. The Cyclones are two tough road tests away from finishing undefeated in the Big 12 – something they’ve only accomplished twice before. The Panthers have come on strong in the last month after a slow start to the season. They are ranked #22 and #25 in duals by InterMat and FloWrestling, respectively. Iowa State checks in at #5 and #7. While it may seem like Iowa State should be heavily favored, UNI matches up in a way that gives the Panthers a shot. 19 of 20 probable starters are featured in the FloWrestling’s individual rankings! Also of note, this meet will be in the McLeod Center instead of the West Gym. Iowa State has won the last two meets in this series, but their last win in Cedar Falls came back in 2016. Coach Schwab mentioned in an interview with StaleMates this week he likes starting at 125 but hadn’t thought about it much for this meet. I’d guess that will be where this dual kicks off.

Big 12 Dual Standings

Here is where the top 5 teams in the Big 12 stack up so far, as well as their conference duals remaining.

IOWA STATE...6-0...@UNI and @Mizzou remaining MIZZOU...8-1...Iowa State remaining UNI...6-2...Iowa State remaining OKLAHOMA STATE...5-3...Oklahoma remaining SOUTH DAKOTA STATE...3-2...Northern Colorado and North Dakota State remaining

Projected Matchups

Individual rankings from FloWrestling. Iowa State listed first.

125: Kysen Terukina (#15) vs Brody Teske (#19) or Kyle Gollhofer *KEY MATCHUP*

Last season Teske was a Big 12 champion and looked the part of a top-five wrestler heading into NCAAs. That made it all the more surprising when he lost to Iowa State backup Corey Cabanban at the Daktronics Open in November. While Teske has notched solid wins again this year, Terukina has four wins over dudes that beat Teske. Take note of how Terukina handles the forward pressure from the Panther. This likely comes down to who wins the scrambles.

133: Ramazan Attasauov (HM) vs Kyle Biscoglia (#21)

Like most of Attasauov’s matches, this will be a tight one. Last season Biscoglia won in tiebreakers. They’ve posted nearly identical results against Big 12 competition. Last weekend Attasauov was a bully on top. Let’s hope he’s feeling mean again. This is one of the swing matches UNI needs to win the dual.

141: Ian Parker (#16) vs Cael Happel (#23)

Once again Parker is in the position of grizzled veteran against an up-and-coming freshman. The senior has been a consistent workhorse for the Cyclones. Parker is certainly the favorite as he looks to extend his win streak.

149: Jarrett Degen (HM) vs Colin Realbuto (HM)

Degen finds himself in another swing match. Both these guys had a tough weekend in Oklahoma to end January but bounced back last weekend. This is another weight where Iowa State has a chance narrow UNI’s path towards a victory.

157: David Carr (#1) vs Derek Holschlag (HM)

Carr enters the weekend at #6 in FloWrestling’s Hodge Trophy rankings. He tech falled Holschlag in this meet last year. Expect some bonus points for Iowa State here to help the Cyclones’ cause.

165: Isaac Judge (HM) or Austin Kraisser vs Austin Yant (#15)

Judge comes into this battle of Iowans as a slight underdog. Yant is tough to get away from – he’s ridden out his last 4 opponents. He’s stingy on his feet, too. That skillset has helped him beat guys Judge didn’t. With that being said the Cyclone is certainly capable of putting together a win here.

174: Joel Devine (#18) or Julien Broderson vs Lance Runyon (21) or Pat Schoenfelder

174 will likely see another matchup of Iowans. Runyon was a national qualifier last season, but an injury kept him from competing. He’s only got 5 matches so far this season. Runyon made a splash when he pinned OSU’s Plott. On the other hand, Devine has a transitive win via OU’s Mantanona. This should be back and forth, and I’ll bet we see it again in Tulsa.

184: Marcus Coleman (#6) vs Parker Keckeisen (#4)

Each of these wrestlers come into this match on absolute fire. Keckeisen took 3rd at NCAAs last season as a freshman. Both his losses in the last two seasons were courtesy of Penn State’s Aaron Brooks. Coleman’s only loss of the season came against Keckeisen in the Daktronics Open finals way back in November. The Panther is relentless on his feet. Coleman backs down from no one and is always looking for the pin. There will be fireworks.

197: Yonger Bastida (#13) vs John Gunderson

Bastida has scored 25 takedowns in his last 3 matches. Get the counter ready again in this one. It’s what he does when he’s got the competition outgunned... and he’s got the true freshman Panther outgunned.

285: Sam Schuyler (#20) vs Tyrell Gordon (HM)

Schuyler’s win streak was snapped on Saturday, but he still looks like one of the top heavyweights in the Big 12. Gordon is much improved from last season and is a strong contender for one of the NCAA qualification spots. Schuyler will control the match if he attacks legs as well as last weekend. He won this match 9-3 in November. Schwab did mention Gordon tweaked something in his last match so there is a chance they send out 2x NCAA qualifier Carter Isley, however he is barely back from injury himself.

Prediction

Iowa State 20, UNI 12

I think this one will be a slow cooker victory, much like the OU meet. There will be great matches throughout, but it’ll be hard to recognize where the Cyclones pulled away. UNI is favored at 165 and 184. Judge and Coleman could definitely steal these, but on paper those are UNI’s to lose. The Cyclones are favored at 141, 157, 197 and 285. They should get bonus points in a couple of those. If those six go as planned Iowa State needs to get one or maybe two of the toss-ups (125, 133, 149, 174). Each of these matches will have implications on seeds down in Tulsa at the Big 12 tournament. The environment in the McLeod Center will be tense with a rowdy UNI crowd. I’m sure the Cyclones will be well-represented, too. If you can’t make it to Cedar Falls, be sure to watch on Flo!