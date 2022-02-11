The Mid-Morning Dump: NFL HOF Plus NBA Trade Deadline

Iowa State Athletics

AWARD WATCH Brockington continues to find his name in award watches despite Cyclones midseason skid.

✔️ Top-4 of @Big12Conference in Scoring and Rebounding

✔️One of 3 guards in power conferences with at least 7 double-doubles.

✔️ Double figures in 20 of 24 games.

✔️ @NaismithTrophy Midseason Team.



https://t.co/z00EXXdCMs#Cyclones | #C5C | @TheOnlyiZB pic.twitter.com/w8DHMiuoi4 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 10, 2022

IN STATE MATCHUP ISU wrestling will head to Cedar Falls tonight to “hunt for some panthers.”

THE RISE CONTINUES Not much longer before that 7 becomes a 1.

Still rising ⬆⬆⬆



We are #️⃣7️⃣ in the latest @MarchMadnessWBB Selection Committee Top 16!



pic.twitter.com/ueFqDcVoUT — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 11, 2022

BEST OF THE BEST Cyclone fans have always known this, soon enough the NFL will too.

Could Breece Hall be even better than Najee Harris and Javonte Williams? pic.twitter.com/cVuj8muovp — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 10, 2022 Around the Country

END OF AN ERA Shaun White made an entire generation of kids want to become snowboarders.

Shaun White after his last ever Olympic halfpipe run. pic.twitter.com/iKz2HhwlN5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2022

MASS HYSTERIA What is everyone going to talk about now?

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing trade sending James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and draft picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

GET UP TO DATE A couple blockbusters, and a couple WTFs, get caught up on every trade from deadline day.

THE GOAT Only Peyton Manning has more NFL MVPs than Aaron Rodgers now.

ANY SNUBS? Welcome to Canton, gentlemen.