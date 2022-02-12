Betting the Big 12 Weekend

THE GAMES

#20 Texas (18-6) at #10 Baylor (20-4)

Tipoff: 11:00am | TV: ESPN2 | The Line: Baylor -6

Texas is getting a little too much shine for winning a couple of home games. This is still a team that struggles to score on the road. As usual, the biggest question with the Bears is who is going to play? James Akinjo and Adam Flagler both played midweek against Kansas State. Assuming they’re good to go again, Baylor is the pick.

Pick: Baylor -6





Oklahoma (14-10) at #8 Kansas (19-4)

Tipoff: 12:00pm | TV: CBS | The Line: Kansas -10.5

Kansas is going to protect home court here. Oklahoma picked up a nice win over Texas Tech on Wednesday, but if they don’t get off to a good start here, Kansas will run away from them. I’ll bet on Kansas starting fast and never letting this get close.

Pick: Kansas -10.5





West Virginia (14-9) at Oklahoma State (11-12)

Tipoff: 1:00pm | TV: ESPN2 | The Line: Oklahoma State -3.5

Try not to fall into the trap of looking at the records. West Virginia is 0-4 in conference road games and only one of those has been close. This is the fade the public special of the day.

Pick: Oklahoma State -3.5





Kansas State (12-11) at Iowa State (16-8)

Tipoff: 3:00pm | TV: ESPNU | The Line: Iowa State -5

This is going to be an ugly game. The Cyclones desperately need a win. That desperation should be enough to get Iowa State out of the conference cellar. Doesn’t seem like there’s much more analysis needed than that.

Pick: Iowa State -5





TCU (16-5) at #9 Texas Tech (18-6)

Tipoff: 3:00pm | TV: ESPN+ | The Line: Texas Tech -10.5

Texas Tech at home is a free money glitch at this point. More than 10 points is tough with a TCU team that has a couple of impressive road wins, but Tech pulls the convincing home win to avenge a midweek loss and stay alive in the conference championship chase.

Pick: Texas Tech -10.5





SUPER BOWL PICK

Rams -4 vs Bengals

I like the Rams for a couple of reasons. First of all, the public loves the Bengals. I love the Bengals. I’m scared to have money against Joe Burrow. However, this is a good spot to fade the public. Secondly, I don’t see the Bengals being able to block the Rams front four. Lastly, the Bengals don’t have the secondary to handle the Odell Beckham resurgence alongside Cooper Kupp.





PROPS!

Joe Burrow over 36.5 pass attempts

Odell Beckham anytime TD

Tee Higgins anytime TD

Matt Stafford under 5.5 rushing yards

Drop yours below!