Carson Rhodes Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State is on the board in the 2023 recruiting cycle and they didn’t have to travel far to find the first commit. Carson Rhodes a tight end from down the road in Nevada committed to Iowa State Saturday morning.

The 6-7, 245-pound tight end looks to initially land as a 3-star prospect with an 85 overall composite rating according to 247sports. He currently holds offers from Iowa State, Kent State and others.

Stay tuned to WRNL for more recruiting news as it happens.