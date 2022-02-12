Twister Sisters Before the Storm: TCU pt. 2

Last Time Out

The Cyclones had a bye during the week, so it’s been a full 7 days since their last game, in which they defeated Oklahoma State in a game that wasn’t really close. Emily Ryan led the way with 18 points on 6-6 from downtown, while grabbing 6 boards and dishing out 6 assists. Lexi Donarski added 17 of her own and Ashley Joens had 14 points in just 22 minutes. Iowa State controlled the game all the way and did not have any issues with the Lady Pokes.

About TCU

The Horned Frogs are all aboard the struggle bus. They haven’t won a game since January 19th, when they beat Texas Tech. At 6-14, 2-9 in the Big 12, TCU ranks 2nd to last in the conference. In their most recent game, they lost 76-47 to the Big 12’s last-place team, Oklahoma State.

As you can see here, TCU’s only stat in the top 200 is their pace. They have struggled on the defensive end, which could be costly to the juggernaut that is Iowa State’s offense.

Opponent Player to Watch

Lauren Heard has been a bright spot for TCU this season, averaging over 15.3 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. In the first matchup this year, the Cyclones were able to keep Heard in check, holding her to just 4 points on 2-9 shooting. With an all-league player like Heard though, she can get hot at any time and give Iowa State some issues.

What Will Happen

Cyclones take care of the lizard people in Fort Worth. “Horned frogs aren’t real. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 86

Texas Christian University - 54

Pick Three

Morgan Kane notches a double-double Emily Ryan flirts with a triple-double Iowa State out-scores TCU in every quarter

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 9 Iowa State (20-3, 9-2 Big 12) @ TCU (6-14, 2-9 Big 12)

Where: Schollmaier Arena - Fort Worth, Texas

When: Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Ron Thulin, Fred Williams

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: GoFrogs.com