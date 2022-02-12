 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kansas State Roundhouses Iowa State In Hilton

New, 6 comments

Things were good. Then they got bad.

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ok so here is the deal. Iowa State got a lead and then they didn’t have a lead. The game went to overtime and ended up in a loss.

It was not good.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...