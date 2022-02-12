Filed under: Kansas State Roundhouses Iowa State In Hilton New, 6 comments Things were good. Then they got bad. By Matthias Schwartzkopf@MatthiasWRNL Feb 12, 2022, 5:56pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Kansas State Roundhouses Iowa State In Hilton Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK Ok so here is the deal. Iowa State got a lead and then they didn’t have a lead. The game went to overtime and ended up in a loss. It was not good. More From Wide Right & Natty Lite Twister Sisters blow away Horned Frogs, 93-70 GAMETHREAD XXV: KANSAS STATE Twister Sisters Before the Storm: TCU pt. 2 Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talking Kansas State Carson Rhodes Commits To Iowa State Betting the Big 12 Weekend Loading comments...
Loading comments...