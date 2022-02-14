Twister Sisters hit AP #6, highest ranking in 20 years

The day after the Super Bowl is often a letdown since no one really wants to be at work/school, but this time it was different for a certain group of Cyclones.

The Iowa State women’s basketball team found out around noon on Monday that they had reached the sixth spot in the weekly AP poll, breaking into the top 6 for the first time since the first poll in 2002, falling on January 7th.

The Cyclones highest ever ranking was the week prior to that when on December 31st of 2001 they were ranked at number 4.

A week of tough opponents stands in the way of the Cyclones and potentially eclipsing that rank 21 years ago. With matchups against #14 Texas and #15 Oklahoma, Iowa State stands alone atop the Big 12 standings at 21-3 overall and 10-2 in the conference, one game ahead of the Baylor Lady Bears and the aforementioned Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas got the best of the Cyclones who were without Ashley and Aubrey Joens in their first matchup in Hilton, 66-48. Look for the Joens’ sisters to play a massive part in that game this Wednesday. Both Joens’ were available for the first matchup that went the Cyclones’ way in Norman, 81-71, with Emily Ryan leading the way with 22 points and 8 assists and Ashley Joens recording a 17 point/13 rebound double-double.

An important week for the Cyclones as we wind down the final 6 games of conference play and head into March. Hope to see as many of you as possible on Saturday night for the Oklahoma game here in Ames at 6:00 p.m.! Come witness the magic!