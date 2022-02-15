The Mid-Mornig Dump: Must Win?

MUST WIN? Iowa State heads to the home of the Horned Frogs, and need to pick up some conference wins in a hurry.
— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 15, 2022
Cyclones Horned Frogs
8 p.m. (CT)
Fort Worth, Texas
ESPNU
️ https://t.co/ILCFHbciWx
https://t.co/Gb1mT5CwbR
️ https://t.co/wZ1HYOzgOC#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/JGiRBGYNq2
TELL YOUR KIDS ABOUT THE TOP 6 RANKED IOWA STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM
Congrats to @CycloneWBB on their highest ranking this season! https://t.co/AVrI4scqz4— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) February 14, 2022
LIFE GOES ON The trade deadline displaced a Cyclone favorite, great article here from the player’s tribune.
Thank you, Sacramento. Indiana, let’s get to it! @PlayersTribune https://t.co/FhYJiomwu1— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 14, 2022
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? The up-and-coming Cardinals have found themselves in some trouble with young star QB, Kyler Murray
GAME(S) OF THE DAY As we draw closer to March, I’ll be highlighting which games across the country I’m watching. Names you’ll want to know by selection Sunday.
10 Villanova @ 8 Providence: 7PM CBSSSN
4 Kentucky @ 16 Tennesse: 8PM ESPN
Utah St. @ San Diego State: 9PM CBSSN
IS THE EAST, DEEP? For the first time since, what. like 1992? The Eastern Conference is DEEP. LeBron James wouldn’t last a DAY in this beast.
CHAMPION Show the man some respect.
Landen Akers is a Super Bowl Champion pic.twitter.com/QC98KZh9aI— Matthias Schwartzkopf (@MatthiasWRNL) February 14, 2022
MOCK DRAFT SZN A Cyclone in the first round? (Eye emoji)
CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK One of the most unique mascots in all of college sports. If Chris Creamer’s website is correct, this immaculately shaded logo debuted in 1966. The Horny Frogs.
Loading comments...