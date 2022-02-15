The Mid-Mornig Dump: Must Win?

Iowa State Athletics

MUST WIN? Iowa State heads to the home of the Horned Frogs, and need to pick up some conference wins in a hurry.

TELL YOUR KIDS ABOUT THE TOP 6 RANKED IOWA STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

Congrats to @CycloneWBB on their highest ranking this season! https://t.co/AVrI4scqz4 — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) February 14, 2022

LIFE GOES ON The trade deadline displaced a Cyclone favorite, great article here from the player’s tribune.

Thank you, Sacramento. Indiana, let’s get to it! @PlayersTribune https://t.co/FhYJiomwu1 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 14, 2022 Around the Country

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? The up-and-coming Cardinals have found themselves in some trouble with young star QB, Kyler Murray

GAME(S) OF THE DAY As we draw closer to March, I’ll be highlighting which games across the country I’m watching. Names you’ll want to know by selection Sunday.

10 Villanova @ 8 Providence: 7PM CBSSSN

4 Kentucky @ 16 Tennesse: 8PM ESPN

Utah St. @ San Diego State: 9PM CBSSN

IS THE EAST, DEEP? For the first time since, what. like 1992? The Eastern Conference is DEEP. LeBron James wouldn’t last a DAY in this beast.

CHAMPION Show the man some respect.

Landen Akers is a Super Bowl Champion pic.twitter.com/QC98KZh9aI — Matthias Schwartzkopf (@MatthiasWRNL) February 14, 2022

MOCK DRAFT SZN A Cyclone in the first round? (Eye emoji)

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK One of the most unique mascots in all of college sports. If Chris Creamer’s website is correct, this immaculately shaded logo debuted in 1966. The Horny Frogs.