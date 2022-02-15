Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re talkin’ TCU pt. II

Cyclones’ Last Time Out

Do we have to talk about it? Iowa State started the game HOT. Making, what felt like, more 3’s in the first 5 minutes than they have all season. They could never quite pull away, and after one of the ugliest pairs of last possessions in regulation, the Wildcats went on to win in overtime.

Those are games you have to win if you want to play in March. you can’t lose to one of the worst teams in the conference, still not a bad team relative to the rest of the country, at home. Gotta win that one.

TCU’s Last Time Out

Texas Tech in Lubbock is a tough draw. It wasn’t quite as raucous as it was when Chris Beard made his return, but USA (United Supermarkets Arena) has not so quietly become a DAUNTING place to play. TCU lost by 13, 82-69 in a true tale of two halves. TCU got off to a hot start before Tech would come out like gangbusters after halftime.

Player to Watch

Mike Miles had a quiet game against Iowa State the first go around, but I don’t think the Cyclones will catch that break twice. Miles is the Horned Frogs leading scorer with 15 ppg. He had 16 against Tech, and 19 against a good LSU squad in the Big 12/SEC challenge.

Kalscheur will probably draw the Miles assignment tonight, and can hopefully hold him in check for a second straight game.

Pick 3

Iowa State misses their first five 3-pt attempts Robert Jones goes 0-2 from the free throw line at least once. Brockington keeps us in the games throughout

What Will Happen

The future is looking bubbly for this Iowa State team. The Big 12 is historically impressive, and the committee knows as much. But if the Cyclones finish 6-12 or worse, something tells me we’ll be fighting an uphill battle on selection Sunday.

The men finish their schedule like this: @ TCU, v. Oklahoma, v. WVU, @K-State, v. Oklahoma State, @ Baylor. We could finish 5-1, or 1-5 at this point. To be honest though, I’m not sure how much this Cyclone team has left in the tank. The Big 12 coaches have seen the tape, know our weaknesses, and are daring us to be something we’re not.

We need to go 4-2 for me to feel confident about getting an invite to the big dance. Worst case scenario, we head to Kansas City on the outside looking in, with nothing to lose, and a whole lot to prove.

Looking at tonight tough, I think TCU might be eying their next game couple of games. TCU is looking at a Herculean finish to their conference slate with road games at Baylor, Texas, and Kansas all still on the docket. Iowa State was at their best flying under the radar, and I think we’re right back where we started, and we win in OT.

Iowa State - 72

TCU - 70