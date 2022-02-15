Iowa State Snaps Losing Streak In Fort Worth

Iowa State had their backs against the wall in Fort Worth and they are leaving with a win. Iowa State and TCU went back and forth for most of the second half and the Cyclones were able to squeak out a 54-51 win to snap the losing streak.

Izaiah Brockington paced the Cyclones yet again with 20 points with 7 rebounds on the night. Tyrese Hunter added in 15 points of his own. TCU and Iowa State were trading baskets for much of the second half and Iowa State toughened up on the defensive end of the floor after the under 4 timeout to slow down the Horned Frogs just enough to grab the lead for good.

Jaz Kunc closed out the game with two clutch free throws. His only points of the night but they were two big ones. Iowa State now has 8 quad-1 victories on the year but still has a ton of work to do to find themselves back in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State will take on Oklahoma next in Ames on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1pm on ESPN+.