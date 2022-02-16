5 Cyclones Face-Off Against #9 Missouri Tigers

Cyclones look to be undefeated in Big 12 with the final duel ahead of them

Iowa State is at its last stop in the Big 12. It has been one hell of a journey and it's coming down to these last few weeks. All this work that these fine men have done is going to finally cumulate when they head to the Big 12 tournament and NCAA National Championships. The Cyclones have a final test to pass before the fireworks begin and that is going to be The University of Missouri. The meet is being held at the Hearnes Center in Colombia, Missouri on February 16th at 6:30 P.M and you can watch it on ESPN+. The Tigers are no foe to mess with as they are ranked 9th in the Coaches poll and are 11-3 (8-1 in conference). Iowa State will have its hands full.

The Prowling Tigers

Missouri will tout 10 ranked wrestlers and are looking to knock off the Cyclones from being undefeated in the Big 12 in 2021-2022. The only Big 12 loss that they had was South Dakota State and after that, they bounced back and defeated a very good Oklahoma State team. This match-up is both intriguing and going to be fun to watch.

Lineups

(Rankings are Based on Flowrestling)

125- #17 Kysem Terukina (ISU) Vs #18 Noah Surtin (MU)

133- Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) Vs #19 Trey Crawford (MU)

141- #17 Ian Parker (ISU) Vs #8 Allan Hart (MU)

149- #23 Jarrett Degen (ISU) Vs #20 Josh Edmond (MU)

157- #1 David Carr (ISU) Vs #18 Jarrett Jacques (MU)

165- Issac Judge (ISU) Vs #3 Keegan O’Toole (MU)

174- #21 Joel Devine (ISU) Vs #12 Peyton Mocco (MU)

184- #6 Marcus Coleman (ISU) Vs #20 Jeremiah Kent (MU)

197- #11 Younger Bastida (ISU) Vs #4 Rocky Elam (MU)

285- #20 Sam Schuyler (ISU) Vs #16 Zach Elam (MU)

Overview

This will be a showdown that will be hard not to watch. it's going to be tough for both these teams and winning seems uncertain. Many key matchups will come into play and it's all being laid down on the line. Who will get to come out victorious? Who will have to walk home with a loss? Can you handle another nail biter? It sure seems like it will be. Hang on tight because these Cyclones will not go down without a fight. I will be cheering on the edge of my seat for these Cyclones because they deserve every bit of it!

Final Prediction

ISU 18-16 Missouri