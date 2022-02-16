The Mid-Morning Dump: Win on the Road

Iowa State Athletics

HUGE WIN The men took avoided being swept by TCU last night in a big win for their tournament chances.

Final score from Fort Worth #Big12MBB @CycloneMBB improves to 17-9 overall and 4-9 in conference play

GAMEDAY Your 6th ranked Cyclones have a big opportunity tonight in Austin.

MEET DAY Your 5th ranked wrestling team has a top 10 matchup against Missouri tonight at 6:30.

PORTLAND Get ready to take your family to Portland for Thanksgiving this year, the men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to be featured in the Phil Knight Invitational!

We will be in Portland Thanksgiving 2022 for the Phil Knight Invitational!



| https://t.co/WwtQgQo972



pic.twitter.com/pnnsa94DpT — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 15, 2022

OVERTIME THRILLER Texas and Oklahoma went toe to toe last night in a great game.

Final score from Norman #Big12MBB



Final score from Norman #Big12MBB

No. 20 @TexasMBB improves to 19-7 overall and 8-5 in conference play

STEP BACK EMBIID? James Harden is teaching his new team some tricks in practice.

SUPER BOWL SUPER RATINGS After an off year, the Super Bowl rebounded with the most watched Super Bowl in five years.

AT THE DEATH James Reese knocked down a half court buzzer beater to take down Ole Miss.

KENTUCKY FALLS Tennessee got a massive home win over No. 4 Kentucky last night.

KNOCKED OUT Team USA for men’s hockey has been eliminated from medal contention.