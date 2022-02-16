Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Texas pt. 2

Last Time Out

Iowa State took care of TCU in Fort Worth, 93-70. Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points on 13/21 shooting, 6/12 from downtown. She added a season-high 14 rebounds as well. While those are some fun numbers, Emily Ryan dished out a school-record 17 assists, while also knocking down 4 threes on her way to 14 points. All starters were in double figures - Lexi Donarski with 16, Morgan Kane with 13, and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 11 of her own.

The Cyclones tied another school record for the second time this season with 19 threes. Speaking of school records, Ashley Joens is now just 12 points away from becoming Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer.

About Texas

After a 4-1 start to Big 12 play, the Longhorns dropped three straight games - two to Baylor. Since then, Texas has won back-to-back games, sneaking by Texas Tech and defeating then-Big 12 co-leader, Oklahoma. At 17-6 overall, Texas comes in at 14th in the country.

The Lady Horns are without a doubt one of the best teams in women’s basketball, having one of the biggest scoring margins per 100 possessions in the nation at +21.5 points. The last time out against the Cyclones, Iowa State was able to hold the UT offense in check, but the offense was not there that Joens-less night. The 66-48 defeat was one of the more Otzelbasketbergerball performances you’ll ever see from the Twister Sisters. Off night for the Cyclones, no stats notably jump out from that game aside from some poor shooting.

Opponent Player to Watch

Though she wasn’t a big difference maker the first time around, Joanne Allen-Taylor is too good to ignore. Her stats don’t really show it at just 11 points per game, but these games are made for players like her. A top 15 matchup with some of the best teams in the conference in February. Basically, what I’m saying is big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.

What Will Happen

Iowa State gets revenge and continues to be the best team in the Big 12. “Longhorn. It’s what’s for dinner. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 78

University of Texas - 69

Pick Three

Ashley Joens breaks the career points record. Cyclones trail at the half but come back to win. Iowa State loses the rebounding battle.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 7 Iowa State (20-3, 10-2 Big 12) @ No. 14 Texas (17-6, 7-5 Big 12)

Where: Erwin Center - Austin, Texas

When: Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

TV: Longhorn Network “Talent”: Tyler Denning, Andrea Lloyd

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Texassports.com