Joens Breaks Record, Clones fall in Austin

The No. 6 Cyclones came into Austin looking for revenge. The other matchup between these teams this season, the Joens-less Cyclones were handed an 18 point loss by the Longhorns in Ames.

The game started off relatively slow, taking nearly three minutes for the first bucket to come. When the first shot finally fell, it came from who else, but Ashley Joens. From there, both teams would begin to find their rhythm. Texas took a four point lead to go into the break up 11-15.

The second quarter brought slightly more scoring, as Iowa State was able to get four attempts at the free throw line, and hit a couple of threes. This quarter would be the only quarter of the game that the Clones would out-rebound Texas in. Turnover problems started for the Clones in the second, as they lost the turnover battle 8-2, and were outscored 14-2 in points off of turnovers.

The turnover issues would continue through the end of the game.

The third quarter featured a 9-0 run for the Longhorns and a technical foul on Bill Fennelly. The Clones got outscored 22-9 overall in the quarter, and Texas was able to expand their lead up to 19. The Cyclones only took eight shots in the third quarter.

The final quarter did not see the tides turn or the turnover differential take a step in the right direction. The big headline of the game comes out of the fourth from Ashley Joens’ and-one with about five minutes to play in the game. Her free throw would break Angie Welle’s record for most points in program history.

The Longhorns would be Iowa State for the fifth straight time, and back to back losses by 18 or more. The Clones still sit atop the Big 12 and are back in action Saturday against Oklahoma in a top of the conference showdown.