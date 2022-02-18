The Mid-Morning Dump: Ashley Joens Makes History

WORTH A WATCH Great piece on John Crawford, the first African American to play for ISU basketball.
: #BlackHistoryMonth | #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/A2EbiDR46M— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 17, 2022
I’LL BE DAMNED Personally I can’t think of when a 67 yard field goal would ever come in handy.
✅ 67-yards— Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) February 16, 2022
NFL Draft eligible kicker Andrew Mevis (@CycloneFB) wins the field goal finals at the 2022 #KohlsProCombine with a 67-yard kick.
Full Competition: https://t.co/0Efdh45U1y pic.twitter.com/ALPCTNC2ww
MAKING HISTORY Ashley Joens etches her name into the Cyclone record books with some iconic moments on the way there.
.— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 17, 2022
2️⃣1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ and counting...
pic.twitter.com/YWovhsCKL7
ON AND OFF THE MAT Eight Cyclone wrestlers found their way onto the academic All-Big 12 team.
A THING OF THE PAST We haven’t seen a back to back NFL champion since 2003, will we ever see one again?
KEEP EM’ COMING The Green Bay Packers made another move within their coaching staff in hopes of convincing Aaron Rodgers to resign.
CALL ME CRAZY But I think the Suns are good.
107-31 in the regular season since the 2020 bubble pic.twitter.com/qom0oTbud0— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2022
DEMVP DeMar Derozan is having the best season of his career, but it hasn’t come easily.
WAIT A SECOND This must be the worst technical foul involving a member of the Fab 5 we’ve ever seen.
Juwan Howard thought he was still playing pic.twitter.com/myIfX4n7Eb— Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) February 18, 2022
